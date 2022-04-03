Dust is in the air again, vulnerable groups should stay indoors

Just like the previous couple of days high concentration of dust is in the air, according to measurements on Sunday from ground stations of the island’s Air Quality Monitoring Network.

And authorities are urging the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, older people and those with fragile health, to stay indoors until the dust subsides.

Because the very fine respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Moreover, employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia: 76.4 μg/m3

Lemesos: 42.7 μg/m3

Larnaka: 76.2 μg/m3

Paralimni: 77.9 μg/m3

Pafos: 138.9 μg/m3

Zygi: 33.0 μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou: 172.8 μg/m3

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM 10 ) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.