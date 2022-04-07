Dust in the air to leave Cyprus as of Friday, still high concentrations on Thursday

Harmful dust in the air is expected to leave the Mediterranean island as of Friday after a whole week, according to Meteorology Service experts.

However, high concentrations were still observed on Thursday and authorities have warned vulnerable groups of society to stay indoors.

Employers were also warned again must take appropriate organizational and/or technical measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

And it was recommended that workers in such spaces should use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in the following areas are:

Nicosia: 113.5 μg/m3

Limassol: 120.8 μg/m3

Larnaca: 111.2 μg/m3

Paralimni: 101.3 μg/m3

Paphos: 92.3 μg/m3

Zygi: 78.8 μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou: 103.4 μg/m3

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’