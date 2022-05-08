NewsLocalDust in the air coming back to Cyprus as of Monday

Dust in the air coming back to Cyprus as of Monday

Dust in the air is coming back to Cyprus as of Monday, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

And it will stay till Tuesday evening as temperatures will stay more or less the same.

As of Sunday, it will be sunny but partly cloudy all day long.

Winds will be moderate to strong, easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 27 C inland, 23 C in the west coast, 26 C in other coastal areas and 19 C in the mountains.

On Wednesday, increased cloud may bring some local showers – mainly in mountainous areas.

By Annie Charalambous
