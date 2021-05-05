Dust in the air clearing late on Wednesday, coming back on Saturday

Dust in the air is expected to clear late on Wednesday but will probably come back over the weekend, according to the Cyprus Met Office.

The weather on Wednesday will be mostly clear with increased high cloud at times and light dust in the air up until the afternoon.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, except in the morning where variable easterly winds will be blowing.

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly cloudy but will clear up in the afternoon.

On Friday and Saturday high cloud and sunshine will alternate with local mist developing at night.

The temperature is expected to rise substantially on Saturday, but dust is also expected to make a comeback.