High concentration of dust in the air back to Cyprus, to stay till Monday

A high concentration of dust in the air was recorded on Friday with the Meteorology Service forecasting that the new wave will last till Monday.

At the same time, the temperature on Friday is to rise to 30 C inland, and will remain more or less the same over the weekend. This means that it is slightly higher than the season’s average.

The public and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the dust subsides.

Because the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health, experts warn.

In addition, employers must take appropriate organizational and/or technical measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

It is also recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.