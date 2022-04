Dust will prevail in the atmosphere on Holy Saturday.

Tonight the weather will be mainly fine. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, force 3-4 Beaufort, over slight sea. The temperature will be 12 C inland, 12 C in coastal areas, and 14 C in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be mainly fine.

The temperature will increase slightly on Sunday to fluctuate above the average climate indicators. On Monday and Tuesday, the temperature will slightly drop.