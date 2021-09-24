PhotosDuke and Duchess of Sussex visit the 9/11 Memorial

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.

Source:REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

