Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet winners and celebrities at Earthshot Prize reception

The Duke and Duchess met some of the Earthshot prize winners by Zoom on Sunday (October 17) after a ceremony in which Milan and Costa Rica were among the winners of the environmental awards created by Britain’s Prince William.

The honors were established to find solutions through new technologies or policies to the planet’s biggest environmental problems, with a winner in each of the five categories receiving 1 million pounds ($1.37 million).

Milan won the “Build a Waste-Free World” award for its food waste hubs, which recover food to give to those most in need, while Costa Rica received the “Protect and Restore Nature” prize for programs paying citizens to plant trees and restore ecosystems.

The Duke and Duchess also met some of the celebrities who attended the awards, such as pop star Ed Sheeran, and footballer Mo Salah, who presented one of the prizes.

