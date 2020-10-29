News World Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

Duchess Meghan wins bid to delay court battle with UK newspaper

FILE PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed until next Autumn after a judge heard a confidential reason from her lawyers for seeking a delay.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and a former actress, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Judge Mark Warby said on Thursday he had granted the delay for the trial, which was due to have started in London on Jan. 11, until the autumn of 2021. The exact date will be decided later.

“The primary basis for the application is a confidential ground, the merits of which have been examined in the course of a private hearing,” he said. “My conclusion is that the right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application.”

Last month, the Mail successfully applied for permission to amend its defence of the case, arguing that the couple had cooperated with a biography about them, “Finding Freedom”, which was published in August.

On Thursday, Maghan’s lawyers launched an appeal against that decision and asked the judge to rule on the whole case without the need for a full trial.

The judge said he would hear arguments for a so-called summary judgment on Jan. 12-13. That would involve making a ruling based on the cases submitted by the two sides, without the need for witnesses.

Meghan’s lawyers say the publication of the letter to her father was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. They are seeking aggravated damages from the paper.

Meghan and Harry are now living in Los Angeles with their baby son Archie, having stepped down from their royal roles at the end of March.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30
Next articleNew House President asks for number of personal guards to be halved

Top Stories

Local

New covid cases on Thursday are 121, out of 2,530 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Thursday announced 121 new COVID-19 cases out of a total of 2,530  laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,051. The break-down...
Read more
World

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of COVID-19, the...
Read more
World

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

Annie Charalambous -
As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 8:30...
Read more
Local

Man operating motorised parachute seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
A man operating a motorised parachute on Thursday afternoon suffered serious injuries after he fell violently on the ground under circumstances which are investigated. The...
Read more
Local

Second covid-19 test by FM Christodoulides negative again

Annie Charalambous -
A second coronavirus diagnostic test submitted on Thursday by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides after one of his close associates was diagnosed with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece introduces regional lockdown in north after COVID-19 spike

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will impose regional lockdowns on its second-largest city of Thessaloniki and two other regions from Friday after a spike in cases of COVID-19, the...
Read more
World

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

Annie Charalambous -
As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 8:30...
Read more
World

Greece to unveil one-month plan against COVID-19 on Friday, Oct 30

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will introduce further restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, as further lockdowns were imposed in the...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. In a statement, the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros