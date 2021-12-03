Duchess Meghan says time for the UK tabloid industry to change

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the court victory she secured against The Mail on Sunday was a victory for anyone who felt scared to stand up for what is right in life, and said the time had come for the newspaper industry to change.

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said in a statement.

“The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not. Tomorrow it could be you.”

A British court dismissed an appeal by a tabloid paper against a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by printing parts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper was seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Meghan’s privacy and copyright by publishing parts of the letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

(Reuters)