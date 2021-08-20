Drunk driver imprisoned for causing accident

The Larnaca District Court imprisoned for 30 days a 43-year-old man who was driving under the influence.

As a representative of the Police said, the man was driving his car at Spyros Kyprianou Avenue toward the Ammochostos Stadium roundabout and at some point he did not notice the car before him which stopped at the traffic lights and as a result hit it at the back. The car in its turn hit the preceding car which had also stopped at the traffic lights. Fortunately no injuries occurred but all three cars were damaged. The Traffic Police went to the scene and when checked the man tested positive with a final indication of 129mg instead of the maximum limit of 9mg.