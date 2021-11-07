Drunk driver five times over the limit causes accident in Larnaca

A 42 year old man driving under the influence caused an accident early this morning on Larnaca’s Artemidos Avenue.

The accident happened at five, when the man he lost control of his vehicle and hit a traffic island.

A 22 year old woman was a passenger in the front seat.

Neither of them suffered any injuries.

Larnaca traffic officers were patrolling in the area and rushed to the scene.

The man underwent a preliminary breathalyzer test with a 109 milligram indication, five times the allowed limit, while the final test showed 96 milligrams.

He was also driving without a license, as it had been withheld for a previous offence.

The 42 year old will appear before the Larnaca District Court tomorrow.