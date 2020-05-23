Drowning of 21 year old marks 1st day of beaches opening (Update)

A drowning marked the first day of the opening of organised beaches in Cyprus.

A young man spotted unconscious in the water off the Oroklini coast, was brought ashore just before 8 this morning and an ambulance was called.

The 21 year old from Nicosia was rushed to the Larnaca General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to early reports, he was part of a group of four who had partying on the beach on the midnight. Three of them fell asleep and when they woke up this morning, they searched for him. He was spotted unconscious in the water.

Police was called to the scene, while efforts to resuscitate him, failed.