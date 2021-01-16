Drop in new covid cases and hospitalised, 202 and one death

Cyprus recorded one covid-19 death over the past 24 hours, raising the number of victims to 167, 111 men and 56 women with an average age of 79.

It was a 70 year old with underlying symptoms, being treated at the Troodos hospital.

New cases dropped to 202 with a positivity percentage of 2.52% out of 2,403 PCR (99 positive) and 5,611 rapid tests (103 positive).

The total number of cases rose to 28 thousand 811.

Hospitalised covid patients are down to 193, of which 59 in serious condition or in increased care units.

29 people are intubated.