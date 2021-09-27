Drone video shows London fuel queues as some suppliers introduce rationing

Some petrol stations in London introduced fuel rationing on Sunday (September 26) to prevent a growing fuel shortage that ministers blame on COVID-19 and their critics on Brexit.

One fuel station in Twickenham, on the western fringes of London, imposed a maximum fuel spend of £30 ($41) on the dozens of drivers waiting to tank up.

Many fuel stations in the capital remained shuttered because of a shortfall in fuel supplies caused by a lack of lorry drivers.

People at one fuel station in the fashionable neighbourhood of Chelsea said they were waiting for more than an hour to fill up, with 50 or more vehicles in line.

The British government has announced a range of measures including special visas for foreign drivers to help resolve the pressures on the supply chain, which have impacted food distribution as well as fuel.