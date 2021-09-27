NewsWorldDrone video shows London fuel queues as some suppliers introduce rationing

Drone video shows London fuel queues as some suppliers introduce rationing

7137WD-BRITAIN-TRUCKERS_DRONE_QUEUES_O_

Some petrol stations in London introduced fuel rationing on Sunday (September 26) to prevent a growing fuel shortage that ministers blame on COVID-19 and their critics on Brexit.

One fuel station in Twickenham, on the western fringes of London, imposed a maximum fuel spend of £30 ($41) on the dozens of drivers waiting to tank up.

Many fuel stations in the capital remained shuttered because of a shortfall in fuel supplies caused by a lack of lorry drivers.

People at one fuel station in the fashionable neighbourhood of Chelsea said they were waiting for more than an hour to fill up, with 50 or more vehicles in line.

The British government has announced a range of measures including special visas for foreign drivers to help resolve the pressures on the supply chain, which have impacted food distribution as well as fuel.

By gavriella
Previous articleRed Arrows to fly in Cypriot skies
Next articlePrinted vaccination certificates to go into occupied areas

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros