Drone used to find missing 70-year-old (VIDEO)

70-year-old Varvara Pouri remains missing for a third day and the Authorities decided to use a drone to find her. In this way a larger area will be covered. Currently another two drones of the Civil Defense are expected.

Additionally, members of the Police, of the Civil Defense, relatives and volunteers are going through the area of Pano Polemidia in order to find her as well as dogs and a helicopter of the Police.

According to a relative, the 70-year-old was seen by a security camera walking in a specific road in Polemidia.

 Pouri is approximately 1.55 metres tall, thin, with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with red and white flowers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 22-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

