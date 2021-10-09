Drone “sees” 70-year-old setting fire

Within the framework of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Forestry Department and the Institute of Cyprus regarding the ongoing development of technologies of the unmanned aerial vehicles, the known drones, aiming to prevent and spot fires, during a test flight of a drone of the Institute of Cyprus, footage was taken of a 70-year-old man who got off his vehicles and was setting fire to a rural area of Orounta.

After the man saw the drone, he put out the fire himself while the drone pilot informed the police and pointed out the area where the incident occurred.

Members of the Police identified the man and asked him to appear to the Peristerona Police station where he confessed. He was accused in writing and was released to appear in Court at a later stage.

The Peristerona Police Station continues the investigations.