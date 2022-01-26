Drone footage shows Istanbul’s iconic landmarks blanketed in snow

Drone footage captured images of Istanbul’s tourist attractions blanketed in snow on Tuesday (January 25).

Snowfall began late last week and picked up in recent days in the city of 16 million people.

Footage from the airport, among the world’s largest, showed runways covered in a thick blanket of snow with aircraft and vehicles barely visible.

Flights were suspended for a second day at Istanbul Airport and private vehicles were barred from city streets as heavy snowfall snarled traffic and left people stranded in Turkey’s biggest city and across the country.

Across the country some 4,600 people were left stranded on roads and elsewhere, and thousands had been placed in temporary housing, the Disaster and Emergency Authority said.