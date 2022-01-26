NewsWorldDrone footage shows Istanbul's iconic landmarks blanketed in snow

Drone footage shows Istanbul’s iconic landmarks blanketed in snow

Drone Footage Shows Istanbul's Iconic Landmarks Under Snow
Drone Footage Shows Istanbul's Iconic Landmarks Under Snow

Drone footage captured images of Istanbul’s tourist attractions blanketed in snow on Tuesday (January 25).

Snowfall began late last week and picked up in recent days in the city of 16 million people.

Footage from the airport, among the world’s largest, showed runways covered in a thick blanket of snow with aircraft and vehicles barely visible.

Flights were suspended for a second day at Istanbul Airport and private vehicles were barred from city streets as heavy snowfall snarled traffic and left people stranded in Turkey’s biggest city and across the country.

Across the country some 4,600 people were left stranded on roads and elsewhere, and thousands had been placed in temporary housing, the Disaster and Emergency Authority said.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleCabinet approves three new measures
Next articleHorse struts catwalk at Chanel’s Paris Haute Couture show

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros