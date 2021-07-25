Drone footage shows damaged cars in Chinese luxury showroom and on roads

Damaged cars were seen outside a luxury car retailer and strewn across roads in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Saturday (July 24), as the clean-up operation continues following heavy flooding.

The city of 12 million is still recovering after it received the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just a few days.

The death toll in Henan province, where Zhengzhou is located, is 56 and five people are missing, according to state media.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers, including the military, have been deployed across Henan to help with the search for survivors.