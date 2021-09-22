Drone footage captures lava’s destructive flow through La Palma

Drone footage captured lava pouring from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma on Tuesday (September 21), blanketing houses and fields and destroying everything in its path.

The video shows lava flowing westwards to the coast in three huge tongues, as people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed to return briefly to recover belongings.

Towers of magma burst high into the air overnight, painting the night sky red and spraying fiery debris onto the flanks of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday (September 22), the Canary Islands’ vulcanology institute said the amplitude of the volcano’s seismic activity intensified.

The unstoppable lava poured for a fourth day on Wednesday.