Drone base in the occupied areas foothold against partners

Climate-change activists' plan to disrupt Heathrow with drones frustrated

Turkey is investing a lot in the use of the Lefkonoiko Airport which it will turn into a base for unmanned aircraft.  It wants to turn it into a foothold to supervise the eastern Mediterranean and if it deems necessary to take action against countries of the region.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar revealed that the Turkish drones can be used for missions against Egypt. Various studies in Israel reported the dangers for the countries of the region from a drone base.

Both Egypt and Israel are Cyprus’s partners and have developed a strong cooperation with our country, something that makes Ankara react, since, according to information Turkey is in confrontation with both countries.

In reply to a question about a naval base in the occupied areas, Tatar said the issue might be examined.

