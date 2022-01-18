Driving conditions in snow-covered Troodos extremely dangerous

The temperature in mountainous Troodos is at below zero levels and this makes driving conditions extremely dangerous, traffic police have warned.

“Special care is needed by drivers to avoid unpleasant situations. Police members in the area are on foot checking the road network and providing assistance when necessary,” an early morning statement on Tuesday said.

The roads leading to Troodos (Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos) are open to all vehicles but very dangerous due to frost.

Also, due to dense fog, visibility on the Palechori – Agros road is very limited.Drivers are urged to be extremely careful, go at a very low speed and keep a safe distance from oncoming vehicles.