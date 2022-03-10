NewsLocalDrivers warned over prevailing extreme weather conditions

Drivers warned over prevailing extreme weather conditions

Rain
Rain

Police on Thursday morning warned drivers on the Limassol-Paphos and Larnaca-Kofinou highways to be extra careful because of prevailing extreme weather conditions.

Very strong winds and heavy rainfall is recorded in those areas and drivers were advised to maintain a low speed and safe distance from oncoming vehicles. They should also have their vehicle headlights on all the time.

At the same time, due to snowfall in the island’s mountainous areas the roads Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, Prodromos- Troodos, Pedoulas- Prodromos and Pedoulas-Pinewood-Agios Nicolaos- Kakopetria are open only for four-wheel-drive vehicles or those with snow chains.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLAMBIS.G.CONSTANTINIDES-Integrity should be a pillar of trade
Next articleLawyers, accountants call for prompt clarification of grey areas in Russian sanctions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros