Drivers warned over prevailing extreme weather conditions

Police on Thursday morning warned drivers on the Limassol-Paphos and Larnaca-Kofinou highways to be extra careful because of prevailing extreme weather conditions.

Very strong winds and heavy rainfall is recorded in those areas and drivers were advised to maintain a low speed and safe distance from oncoming vehicles. They should also have their vehicle headlights on all the time.

At the same time, due to snowfall in the island’s mountainous areas the roads Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, Prodromos- Troodos, Pedoulas- Prodromos and Pedoulas-Pinewood-Agios Nicolaos- Kakopetria are open only for four-wheel-drive vehicles or those with snow chains.