Drivers try to go into roads closed for traffic

In an announcement, the Police noted that it has been noticed that drivers are trying to enter into roads that are closed for traffic, stressing that a huge problem is encountered in the road of Palaichori – Agros, which the Police remind it is closed.

According to the Police, the following roads are closed due to snow or frost:

Limassol District

Karvounas-Troodos

Platres-Troodos

Prodromos-Troodos

Papoutsa-Agios Theodoros

Morphou

Pedoulas-Prodromos

Pedoulas-Pine Wood-Kakopetria

Prodromos-Platres

Kskopetria-Karvounas

Kakopetria-Spilia-Kannavia

Nicosia District

Palaichori-Agros

Farmakas-Odou

Larnaca District

Farmakas-Odou

Odou-Ora

Roads open only for 4×4 vehicles or vehicles with chains:

Limassol District

Amiantos-Karvounas

Saitas-Moniatis

Trimiklini-Pelendri

Papoutsa-Agros

Agros-Kyperounta

Agros-Agios Ioannis

Agros-Potamitissa-Dymes

K.Chorio-Zoopigi

K.Chorio-Agios Ioannis

K.Chorio-Agios Pavlos

K.Chorio-Agios Konstantinos

K.Chorio-Louvaras

Pachna-Omodos

Malia-Arsos

Malia-Dora

Arsos-Agios Nicolaos

Morphou

Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kambos

Kalopanagiotis-Moutoullas-Pedoulas

Nicosia District

Lagoudera-Xyliatou

Lasgoudera-Polystypos

Polystypos-Chandria

Paphos District

Statos-Panagia

Asprogia-Panagia

The situation in the roads changes very quickly so citizens are urged to get information through Police announcements or from the site www.cypruspolice.com, or from social media.