Drivers’ medical fitness test in Cyprus mandatory for 70 year-olds and above

Drivers’ medical fitness in Cyprus is mandatory for those aged 70 and above while in other European countries this is carried out regularly regardless of age.

This is what the latest report by the ETSC Road Safety Performance Index (PIN) which is a policy tool to help EU Member States improve road safety shows.

National research organisations and independent researchers from 32 countries participate in this programme. That is, the EU’s 27 plus Britain, Switzerland, Israel, Norway and Serbia.

Cyprus, along with five other countries in the programme, demand this test at the age of 70. In seven other countries this test starts at different ages – 60, 65, 75 and 80.

However, in the programme’s 10 other countries the test is regularly carried out regardless of age, while in another six countries drivers are not checked regularly.

Road safety in the EU is likely to see a boost over the next decade thanks to new legislation on minimum vehicle and infrastructure safety standards recently agreed. This touches the issue of drivers’ medical fitness as well.