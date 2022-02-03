NewsLocalDriver who mortally injured 60-year-old woman to appear in Criminal Court today

Driver who mortally injured 60-year-old woman to appear in Criminal Court today

The 43-year-old driver, who on the night of 19 December fatally injured and abandoned on a Kato Paphos road 60-year-old Androulla Papachristoforou, will today appear before the Paphos Criminal Court.

As seen on cameras, the woman tried to cross the road when a vehicle hit her and she ended up injured in the street, while the driver abandoned the scene. A few minutes later, a second vehicle passed, hit the woman and injured her mortally.

It is believed that the 43-year old is the driver of the second car while the driver of the first car is still wanted.

