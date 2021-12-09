Driver who killed 10-year-old found guilty after four years

Following a long judicial process, the Limassol Regional Court yesterday issued a verdict according to which the 28-year-old (at the time 24-year-old) driver who killed 10-year-old student Andreas Panagiotou on 14 March 2017, at Kosti Palama Street, Mesa Gitoneia, Limassol, is guilty.

In its long verdict the Court referred to the testimonies against the driver as well as to the video that the Traffic Police secured in which the car driver by the accused is seen speeding. It is the first time that a testimony about the driver’s speed through a video is accepted as evidence.