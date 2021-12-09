NewsLocalDriver who killed 10-year-old found guilty after four years

Driver who killed 10-year-old found guilty after four years

Accident5
Accident5

Following a long judicial process, the Limassol Regional Court yesterday issued a verdict according to which the 28-year-old (at the time 24-year-old) driver who killed 10-year-old student Andreas Panagiotou on 14 March 2017, at Kosti Palama Street, Mesa Gitoneia, Limassol, is guilty.

In its long verdict the Court referred to the testimonies against the driver as well as to the video that the Traffic Police secured in which the car driver by the accused is seen speeding. It is the first time that a testimony about the driver’s speed through a video is accepted as evidence.

By gavriella
Previous articleOnce again, transfer of asphalt factories in the air
Next articleLarge number of Covid-19 confirmed cases at schools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros