Driver who injured two 14-year-old wanted

Two 14-year-old who were walking in a street of Kato Pervolia district in Paphos on Tuesday nigh, were injured by a car. The driver left the scene and the injured young men, while the Police are trying to find and arrest him.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday night. The so far unidentified vehicle disappeared after hitting and injuring the two young men. Passers-by who saw what happened called the Police.

An ambulance transferred the two young men to the Paphos Hospital. According to the doctors the health condition of one of them is serious.

The Police are continuing the investigations aiming to find the driver.