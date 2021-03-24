News Local Driver who injured two 14-year-old wanted

Driver who injured two 14-year-old wanted

Two 14-year-old who were walking in a street of Kato Pervolia district in Paphos on Tuesday nigh, were injured by a car. The driver left the scene and the injured young men, while the Police are trying to find and arrest him.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday night. The so far unidentified vehicle disappeared after hitting and injuring the two young men. Passers-by who saw what happened called the Police.

An ambulance transferred the two young men to the Paphos Hospital. According to the doctors the health condition of one of them is serious.

The Police are continuing the investigations aiming to find the driver.

By gavriella
Previous articleBishop Athanasios to hospital for precautionary reasons
Next articlePresident in Athens to attends celebrations for bicentennial of Greece’s independence

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mitsotakis and Anastasiades discuss EU report on Turkey

gavriella -
Cyprus and Greece believe that the European Council conclusions on Turkey should be in accord with EU High Representative, Josep Borrell`s report. In a meeting...
Read more
Local

Roads to Troodos open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

gavriella -
The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains. Moreover the Pedoulas-Prodromos...
Read more
Local

President in Athens to attends celebrations for bicentennial of Greece’s independence

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, arrived in Athens, on Tuesday March 23, to attend Greece’s official celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Revolution of...
Read more
Local

Bishop Athanasios to hospital for precautionary reasons

gavriella -
Bishop Athanasios who has tested positive to COVID-19 following a PCR test was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for precautionary reasons. According to an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros