Driver was moving in the oncoming traffic in highway

Update: Limassol-Nicosia highway reopens

A member of the Police, who was off duty, managed to prevent an unpleasant incident that might have occurred due to the fact that a rental car was moving in the oncoming traffic in the highway.

According to a Police announcement, yesterday at noon, a member of the Police who was off duty was driving with his private motorcycle on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway going to Nicosia.

The man saw a rental car driving in the oncoming traffic in the said road and immediately he stopped traffic, brought the rental car’s driver to the correct course, thus preventing any unpleasant incident.

