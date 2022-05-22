Driver was moving in the oncoming traffic in highway

A member of the Police, who was off duty, managed to prevent an unpleasant incident that might have occurred due to the fact that a rental car was moving in the oncoming traffic in the highway.

According to a Police announcement, yesterday at noon, a member of the Police who was off duty was driving with his private motorcycle on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway going to Nicosia.

The man saw a rental car driving in the oncoming traffic in the said road and immediately he stopped traffic, brought the rental car’s driver to the correct course, thus preventing any unpleasant incident.