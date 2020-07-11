News Local Driver in Limassol-Platres collision arrested

Police have arrested the 21 year old driver of a car involved in a violent collision with another car on the Limassol-Platres road a little before midnight yesterday.

A 19 year old woman is in critical condition while a second 19 year old woman was seriously injured in the same accident.

Both women were passengers in a car driven by a 20 year old man which collided with the car driven by the 21 year old man. The two young men were given first aid and released.

The arrest came after police obtained testimony that the 21 year old was overtaking at the time of the collision.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
