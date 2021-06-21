NewsLocalDriver in accident with ten times over alcohol limit

Driver in accident with ten times over alcohol limit

A 34 year old man involved in a road accident just after midnight in Larnaca, was found to be driving ten times over the allowed alcohol limit, following a breathelyser test.

He was arrested and then released to be summoned at a later date.

According to a police report, the 34 year old’s vehicle hit the back of a car driven by a 30 year old man who was waiting at a red light on the central Makarios Avenue of Larnaca.

The 34 year olds’ breathelyser test showed 97 milligrams, ten times over the allowed level of nine.

The man had no drivers’ license and insurance and had taken the car from the woman who owned it, without her consent.

Police are investigating how the 34 year old came into possession of the vehicle and he will be charged for all the relevant traffic offences.

By Constantinos Tsintas
