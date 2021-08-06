NewsLocalDriver hits two men and leaves them without any assistance

Driver hits two men and leaves them without any assistance

Two foreign men were taken to the Paphos General Hospital on Thursday evening after being hit by a car in the city. They were also left unassisted since the driver abandoned the scene and is now wanted by the Police.

The accident took place at busy Eleftherios Venizelos Avenue when the vehicle driven by an unidentified person drugged two men, aged 42 and 29 who were crossing the road at that moment.

The driver abandoned the scene without providing any assistance to the injured men. Passers by saw the incident and informed the police.

The Paphos Traffic Police are continuing the investigations.

By gavriella
