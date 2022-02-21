Driver high on drugs attacks police officer

Last night, members of the Police in Limassol arrested a 31-year-old man from Russia for driving under the influence of drugs and for attacking a policeman.

According to the Police, while its members were on patrol in Germansoyia area, they stopped the 31-year-old’s car to check. The man reacted strongly and after getting out of the car pushed the policeman so strongly that the latter fell to the ground and hit his hand.

The man was arrested and during a subsequent search, some cocaine was found in his car. When interrogated the man admitted he had the drugs for his own use. He tested positive to a drug test and from further searches it was ascertained that he was in Cyprus illegally.