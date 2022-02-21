NewsLocalDriver high on drugs attacks police officer

Driver high on drugs attacks police officer

Drugs4
Drugs4

Last night, members of the Police in Limassol arrested a 31-year-old man from Russia for driving under the influence of drugs and for attacking a policeman.

According to the Police, while its members were on patrol in Germansoyia area, they stopped the 31-year-old’s car to check. The man reacted strongly and after getting out of the car pushed the policeman so strongly that the latter fell to the ground and hit his hand.

The man was arrested and during a subsequent search, some cocaine was found in his car. When interrogated the man admitted he had the drugs for his own use. He tested positive to a drug test and from further searches it was ascertained that he was in Cyprus illegally.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident Anastasiades travels to Dubai heading a large delegation
Next articleCyprus Interior Minister and Commission’s Vice President to sign MoU on immigration

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros