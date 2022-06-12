NewsLocalDriver eight times over alcohol limit causes accident in Ayia Napa

Driver eight times over alcohol limit causes accident in Ayia Napa

 

Two reckless drunken drivers caused accidents late last night in Ayia Napa, luckily not resulting in any injuries.

The first accident happened just before midnight, with the 43 year old driver undergoing a breathalyzer test, which showed the alcohol in his blood at 166 miligrams, almost eight times over the allowed limit.

Forty minutes later, half an hour past midnight, a 26 year old woman caused an accident also in Ayia Napa.

She underwent a breathalyzer test, which showed her almost four times over the limit.

The Ayia Napa station is investigating, as authorities once again note the fact that quite a large percentage of serious accidents are caused by intoxicated drivers.

The long Holy Spirit weekend has brought thousands to coastal areas, with hotels at almost 70% capacity in the free Famagusta area.

By Constantinos Tsintas
