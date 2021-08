A 28-year-old driver was going as fast as 191 kilometres per hour when stopped by traffic police on the Limassol-Nicosia highway on Thursday evening.

And his breathalyzer test had a final indication of 75μg instead of up to 9μg which is the legal limit.

Police also said the speed limit where the car was stopped near the Latsia exit with Nicosia as the direction is 100 kilometres.

The driver is to stand trial before a district court for the traffic violations he has committed.