Driver apprehended with blood alcohol level five times over limit

A 48-year-old driver was stopped last night by members of the Nicosia Traffic Police

He was also tested for alcohol and was found to be more than five times the legal limit for alcohol, with 104μg%, rather than 22μg%.

He was arrested and is expected to appear before a court today.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the main causes of fatal and serious car accidents. According to statistics of the last five years, one in four fatal accidents in Cyprus was due to the fact that the drivers were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For this reason, during its everyday checks, the Police place special emphasis on this offences.

