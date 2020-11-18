News Local Drastic reduction of asylum applications by foreign students

Drastic reduction of asylum applications by foreign students

Interior Minister Nikos Nouris said there has been a drastic reduction of asylum applications by foreign students since October, when the government adopted stricter criteria for registration of third-country nationals to private colleges.

Speaking before the House Education Committee, Nouris said that before the implementation of measures, until September 2020, the number of applications b asylum seekers was 940 whereas after the implementation of the measures this number was reduced to 57.

He also noted that the Ministry has also proceeded with 831 cancellations of residence permits that were linked to sham marriages.

