Draghi, Macron, Scholz and Zelenskiy hold meeting in Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday (July 16) in a show of support which Kyiv hopes will be followed by more weapons and tougher action to help in the war with Russia.

In the first such visit to the capital since Russia unleashed its invasion, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Mario Draghi, and Romania’s Klaus Iohannis, met with Zelenskiy, who has not left Ukraine since the war began.

The meeting came after the four European leaders visited damaged buildings and destroyed cars in the nearby town of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting early in the invasion.

(Reuters)