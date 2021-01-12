News World Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

6090WD-USA-TRUMP_IMPEACHMENT_DOCUMENT_O_

An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by Democrats to remove him from office after he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

A copy of draft articles of impeachment circulating among members of the U.S. Congress late Friday (January 8) charged Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in a bid to overturn his loss to Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that if Trump did not resign, she had instructed the House Rules Committee to move ahead with a motion for impeachment and legislation on the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which provides for removal of a president who is unable to discharge his official duties.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sent a memo to Republican senators detailing a possible timetable for an impeachment trial. He noted the Senate will hold its next work session on Jan. 19 and needs the consent of all 100 senators to convene sooner – meaning a trial would not begin until Trump was out of office, a source familiar with the document said.

“Impeaching President Donald Trump with 12 days remaining in his presidency would only serve to further divide the country,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Thursday and Friday found 57% of Americans want Trump to be removed immediately from office following the violence.

It is unclear whether lawmakers would be able to remove Trump from office, as any impeachment would prompt a trial in the Senate, where his fellow Republicans still hold power and two-thirds of the 100 members must vote to convict for his removal.

The House impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, but the Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleCypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown
Next article259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
World

Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

gavriella -
An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK PM Johnson’s cycling trip was not illegal, says London police chief

Annie Charalambous -
London police chief Cressida Dick said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cycle trip to a park seven miles from Downing Street was not against the...
Read more
World

Authorisation of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine by January 29

Annie Charalambous -
The assessment of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s vaccine known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca will proceed under an accelerated timeline, the EU’s health authorities said...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Malaysia declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Japan will extend that measure to three more prefectures. At the same...
Read more
World

Turkey, Greece to resume suspended talks over disputed waters on Jan. 25

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey and Greece will resume long-suspended exploratory talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea that brought them close to conflict last year on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros