Draft laws to provide changes to way citizens deal with public sector

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Police presented in Parliament some draft laws which will bring changes to the way citizens deal with the public sector.

When these bills are approved, citizens will be able to carry out almost all their transactions with the public sector as well as with private companies. This will provide speed, will abolish huge lines in various services but there is always the fear of personal data been leaked.

Citizens will be provided with an electronic identity, which will cost 20 euros and will be valid for three years. With this identity the citizens will be able to sign electronic contracts for loans, to be identified so as to have access to banking systems, to submit requests for various issues, settle transfers and so forth. The signature will have the same value as the signature on paper.

All the citizens will need to have is their mobile phone.

However, due to concerns about leak of personal data the Parliament, through the President of the House Interior Committee, requested safety valves for the protection of citizens.