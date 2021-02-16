News Local Draft laws to provide changes to way citizens deal with public sector

Draft laws to provide changes to way citizens deal with public sector

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Police presented in Parliament some draft laws which will bring changes to the way citizens deal with the public sector.

When these bills are approved, citizens will be able to carry out almost all their transactions with the public sector as well as with private companies. This will provide speed, will abolish huge lines in various services but there is always the fear of personal data been leaked.

Citizens will be provided with an electronic identity, which will cost 20 euros and will be valid for three years. With this identity the citizens will be able to sign electronic contracts for loans, to be identified so as to have access to banking systems, to submit requests for various issues, settle transfers and so forth. The signature will have the same value as the signature on paper.

All the citizens will need to have is their mobile phone.

However, due to concerns about leak of personal data the Parliament, through the President of the House Interior Committee, requested safety valves for the protection of citizens.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleThree cars crash at Kalisperas lights; queues of other cars
Next article9,096 vaccination appointments for citizens over 74

Top Stories

Local

Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Nata-Axylou road in Paphos. According to information, a driver lost control of his vehicle and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

gavriella -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India held extended political...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: GDP-growth data confirm soundness of government policies

gavriella -
The data concerning the real GDP growth rate in 2020 confirm the soundness of the government policies to support businesses and employees as well...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Russians went for picnic to Paramali and were fined 900 euros

gavriella -
The British Bases Akrotiri Police confirmed that on Sunday afternoon three people were fined with the total amount of 900 euros for violating the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Nata-Axylou road in Paphos. According to information, a driver lost control of his vehicle and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

gavriella -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India held extended political...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Russians went for picnic to Paramali and were fined 900 euros

gavriella -
The British Bases Akrotiri Police confirmed that on Sunday afternoon three people were fined with the total amount of 900 euros for violating the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros