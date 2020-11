The House Education Committee today discussed a draft law for the prevention and ways to face school bulling, according to the committee’s president Kyriakos Hadjigiannis.

Hadjigiannis noted that the Ministry was fully in agreement with the draft law and so the issue will now be discussed at the House Plenum.

Hadjigiannis added that the purpose of the draft law was to provide tools, to establish mechanisms so that children will not end up having problematic behaviors.

(philenews/CNA)