Draft bill tackling offensive behaviour on social media almost finalised

The House Legal Affairs committee is very close to finalizing a bill tackling offensive behaviour on social media without however curtailing human rights, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The draft bill mainly provides for stricter penalties in cases involving personal attacks – including against public servants and police officers.

“The debate is on track and we hope that very soon the bill will go before the Plenary for a vote,” said committee chairman Nicos Tornaritis.

“Similar legislation is applied in most countries of the European Union,” he added.

He also said the committee tried to find the balance between defending freedom of expression and human rights.

As well as to protect the honour and reputation of all citizens.

Asked about possible attacks by fake social media profiles, he said such cases have already been brought before justice.

And that the legal framework under review by the House committee will provide stronger tools to police and other investigative bodies.