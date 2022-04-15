Draft bill bans electric scooters from roads, allowed only in bicycle lanes

Electric scooters are banned from roads island-wide and can be used only in bicycle lanes, any other area that constitutes an extension of a bicycle path or space used by cyclists and pedestrians.

This is in accordance with a draft bill to be approved by parliament soon, Philenews reported on Friday.

The draft bill also provides for scooters to be used on pavements or squares provided the local authority has permitted their use in such areas.

The maximum speed allowed for scooters is 15 km per hour even though those sold on the market can reach up to 25 km/h.

The minimum equipment for scooters are brakes, rear and front lights, two tyres and a warning bell.

The bill also provides that to drive a scooter, one must be at least 16 and wear a crash helmet. He/she should not be intoxicated either.

Rental scooters must carry insurance coverage for third parties and be licensed by local authorities.