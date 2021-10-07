NewsLocalPolice fear possible escape of Azeri suspect Israel says was Iranian 'hit...

Police fear possible escape of Azeri suspect Israel says was Iranian ‘hit man’

Police are taking draconian measures to prevent the possible escape of a detained Azeri man that Israel alleges was a would-be assassin recruited by Iran to attack Israeli businesspeople on the island.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, the day after the 38-year-old Azeri with a Russian passport whose detention was extended by a Nicosia court until Monday.

Insiders said the man asks to be taken to the doctor – at irregular timetables as well – claiming he is ill but doctors who examine him say he doesn’t suffer from anything.

Police are highly suspicious the man is trying to find ways – and an accomplice – to help him escape.

The man was arrested in the capital of Nicosia on September 27.

Police said that when he was intercepted a pistol with a silencer were found in his rental vehicle.

Israel said it was a “terrorist incident directed by Iran” against Israelis on the island, a charge dismissed as “baseless” by the Iranian embassy in Nicosia.

Police insiders seem to also dismiss Israel’s allegations.

 

