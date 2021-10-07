Police fear possible escape of Azeri suspect Israel says was Iranian ‘hit man’

Police are taking draconian measures to prevent the possible escape of a detained Azeri man that Israel alleges was a would-be assassin recruited by Iran to attack Israeli businesspeople on the island.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, the day after the 38-year-old Azeri with a Russian passport whose detention was extended by a Nicosia court until Monday.

Insiders said the man asks to be taken to the doctor – at irregular timetables as well – claiming he is ill but doctors who examine him say he doesn’t suffer from anything.

Police are highly suspicious the man is trying to find ways – and an accomplice – to help him escape.

The man was arrested in the capital of Nicosia on September 27.

Police said that when he was intercepted a pistol with a silencer were found in his rental vehicle.

Israel said it was a “terrorist incident directed by Iran” against Israelis on the island, a charge dismissed as “baseless” by the Iranian embassy in Nicosia.

Police insiders seem to also dismiss Israel’s allegations.