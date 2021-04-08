Dr. Tsioutis: Citizens are justifiably hesitant about AstraZeneca

NewsLocalDr. Tsioutis: Citizens are justifiably hesitant about AstraZeneca

Konstantinos Tsioutis, head of the Advisory Scientific Committee said in a posting that the citizens are justifiably hesitant about AstraZeneca vaccine. At the same time, he noted that if officially asked to give their suggestions about the specific vaccine, the scientists will do so.

He noted, however, that the benefits of vaccination cannot be disputed.

He added that European Medicines Agency reached the conclusion that it might be possible that the AstraZeneca vaccine is related to extremely rare cases of specific types of thrombosis, which are now recorded as possible side effects. He pointed out, however, that the number of incidents recorded compared to the number of people that have been vaccinated all over the world is extremely low (1:100,000) and most incidents refer to women aged 40-59.

