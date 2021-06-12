Dr. Kostrikkis: Why the pandemic is maintained in Cyprus

NewsLocalDr. Kostrikkis: Why the pandemic is maintained in Cyprus

Dr. Leontios Kostrikkis prepared a study entitled «A Comprehensive Molecular Epidemiological Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Cyprus from April 2020 to January 2021: Evidence of a Highly Polyphyletic and Evolving Epidemic» (https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/6/1098/htm).

The study performed a comprehensive retrospective molecular epidemiological analysis (genetic, phylogenetic, phylodynamic and phylogeographic analyses) of SARS-CoV-2 isolates in Cyprus from April 2020 to January 2021, covering the first ten months of the SARS-CoV-2 infection epidemic on the island.

The findings of the study demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 infection epidemic in Cyprus is being maintained by a continuous influx of lineages from many countries, resulting in the establishment of an ever-evolving and polyphyletic virus on the island.

By gavriella
