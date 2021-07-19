Dr. Karayiannis urges people to maintain personal protective measures

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus is going down and is showing a stabilising trend, something that is optimistic for the course of the pandemic, said Monday Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Petros Karayiannis.

Speaking to CNA, Karayiannis who is member of the Scientific Advisory Committee urged the people to maintain personal protective measures.

He said on Monday and Tuesdays, there is usually an increase in the number of cases but hoped this will not happen. “We hope to see numbers stabilising and going down even lower”, he remarked.

He said he hopes that the measures that will come into effect from Tuesday will start to yield results. It will take some time to see results but hopefully they will so we do not need to take any further action, the member of the Scientific Advisory Committee added.

Karayiannis said protective measures will have to be maintained otherwise there will not be a decrease in cases. “I believe we have overdone it. People go to weddings, shake hands, hug, this is not behaviour that will help us bring down the numbers of cases”.

The professor said it is positive that vaccinations are steadily continuing with people understanding that vaccination is the only way to put a barrier against COVID-19.

He also said the increase in hospitalisations was inevitable with the unprecedented number of cases. We will continue to have hospitalisations as long as we maintain high number of cases, he added.

Invited to comment on the demonstration on Sunday outside the Presidential Palace and the attacks against DIAS group, he said demonstrations are a democratic right, however most participants were not wearing masks.