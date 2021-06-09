Dr. Karayiannis: elderly might need a 3rd dose of COVID vaccine in the Fall

Dr Petros Karayiannis, member of the scientific committee on the Covid-19 has told the Cyprus News Agency that the elderly might need to get a 3rd dose of the vaccine in the Fall, adding that so far we do not have an answer as regards the duration of the efficacy of the available vaccines.

Dr Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology, told the CNA that nothing has been decided about the 3rd dose, but we are set to have some answers soon. He said that most countries have begun to place their orders for batches of the vaccines in case they need to inoculate their population.

He also said that so far we know that all the vaccines are efficient as regards the variants of the virus, however, he noted that the vaccines are not so efficient towards the south African variant.

Dr Karayiannis said that the scientific community hopes that there will be sufficient immunization and high levels of antibodies, adding that if these antibodies do not last more than a year, we might need to inoculate people with a booster.

He also pointed out that we might stay alert and we should not show signs of complacency because we do not know yet how long the immunization lasts and in addition to this we need to have in might that vaccinations do not occur in high percentages in the poorer countries.

He also said that the combination of 2 different vaccines and the efficacy of it is also something that is under study at the moment.