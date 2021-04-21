Dr. Karayiannis: COVID-19 likely to increase further, reaching a thousand

Cyprus registered a record number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reaching 941 and the numbers are only expected to increase, according to member of the Advisory Scientific Team on COVID-19, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, Dr. Petros Karayiannis.

In statements to CNA, he acknowledged that Cyprus recorded the highest number of cases so far, noting that this was expected as there was a steady increase over the last days.

This is of great concern if we consider that a single case reports around 10 close contacts, said Dr. Karayiannis adding that even if two contacts are positive, then we are talking about very high numbers.

Asked if he believes the situation will deteriorate, he said “We are likely going to reach a thousand cases”.

The Advisory committee was expected during a teleconference on Tuesday to discuss whether the COVID-19 measures will last until the end of the month, if they will be stepped up, the situation at schools and whether there will be special arrangements for Easter, churches, vaccination issues and the pressure which the health system is facing.

Regarding the church services during the Holy Week, starting next week, Dr. Karayiannis said there will be a suggestion to encourage worshippers to use the church outdoor areas.

The committee will also advise the government to extend the COVID-19 measures until the 15th May.

(CNA)