Dr. Karayiannis concerned about arrival of Indian strain of the virus

Dr. Petros Karayiannis, member of the Advisory Scientific Committee and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia, expressed the view that the course of COVID-19 confirmed cases will decline in the summer. However, he expressed concern about the import of the Indian strain of the virus from the United Kingdom to Cyprus.

As he said there is a big community of Indian origin in the UK from where it has been imported to Cyprus through tourists. Even though so far, the specific strain has not been spread widely, this can be easily done.

It is noted that in order to be protected from the specific strain, the vaccination coverage of the population must reach 80-85%, according to British scientists.

Asked whether a third dose of the vaccine will be necessary, he said this is something that is being widely discussed. In his view it is necessary in order to strengthen the current doses, since, as he said, we currently do not know how long immunity lasts.